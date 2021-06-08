Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

