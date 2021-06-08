Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.