QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.36

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and traded as high as $36.90. QNB shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 1,264 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

