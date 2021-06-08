Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Boosted by Analyst

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $25.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

