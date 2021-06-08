Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $129.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,371.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

