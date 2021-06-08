Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Increased by Analyst

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$113.44.

TSE:DOO opened at C$92.54 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$47.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.68. The company has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.18.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

