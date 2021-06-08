Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Progenity, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progenity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progenity’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PROG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.37 on Monday. Progenity has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 472,247 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter worth about $2,196,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

