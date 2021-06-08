Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Lowered by Analyst

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for C3.ai in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

NYSE AI opened at $60.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of -67.68. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 341,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $28,838,085.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,909,046.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,297,741 shares of company stock valued at $539,766,537 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,317,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

