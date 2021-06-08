PumaPay (PMA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $532,872.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $532,872.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.00962721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.24 or 0.09753407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050273 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.