PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $49.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

PUBM stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,402,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,508. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 65.63.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,273 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

