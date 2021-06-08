PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 370,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.