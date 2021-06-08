Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLD. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.68 on Friday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

