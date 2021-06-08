Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,136 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329,858 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $123.12. 17,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,690. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.41. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

