Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

PROF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.36. 30,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,811. The company has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80. Profound Medical has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.