Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APSG. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $678,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APSG remained flat at $$9.79 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

