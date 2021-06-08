Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Coca-Cola FEMSA accounts for about 0.7% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of KOF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,919. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

