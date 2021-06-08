Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,708 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 34,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,279 shares of company stock worth $19,293,170 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

