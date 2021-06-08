Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of UDR worth $19,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 907,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

