Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

PFG opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.