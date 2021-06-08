Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

