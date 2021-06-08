Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.27 Million Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $21,102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Renasant by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,925 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $4,876,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $4,187,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

