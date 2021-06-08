Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,759 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Independent Bank worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Independent Bank by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after buying an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDB. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of INDB opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

