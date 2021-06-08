Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,359 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

CADE opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $486,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,782.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

