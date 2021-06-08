Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,799,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.