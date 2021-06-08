Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Gentherm worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,151. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $520,936. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

