Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE PDS opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.13. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.