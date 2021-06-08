Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 83,992 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,605,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,152,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

