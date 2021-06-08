PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

PPL has increased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05. PPL has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

