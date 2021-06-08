PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

PPG Industries stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.98. The stock had a trading volume of 813,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,646. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

