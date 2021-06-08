Populous (PPT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.19 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Populous has a market cap of $97.18 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00005666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.00962721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.24 or 0.09753407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050273 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

