Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.25 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $20.25 billion and approximately $2.98 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $21.30 or 0.00065610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00255984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00227636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.08 or 0.01198252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,536.56 or 1.00203465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.62 or 0.01055167 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,081,478,353 coins and its circulating supply is 950,754,237 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

