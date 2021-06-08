pNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $31.25 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $31.25 million and $6.65 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 77,814,346 coins and its circulating supply is 32,096,235 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

