Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.15

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 6213530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

