Pitcairn Co. Sells 198 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,198.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,487.33 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,277.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

