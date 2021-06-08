Piper Sandler Boosts Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $33.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

SUMO opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

