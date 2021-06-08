PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of PCN opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
