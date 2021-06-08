Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.61 Million

Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $113.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $116.08 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $466.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $506.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $497.56 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $586.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

DOC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 1,874,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,683. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

