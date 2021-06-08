Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

