Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. Philip Morris International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.62.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

