Phantasma Market Capitalization Hits $21.13 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $21.13 million and $80,748.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,680.70 or 0.99711993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00075440 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002939 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

