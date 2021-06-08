Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 18.2% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 138,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. 466,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,709,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.