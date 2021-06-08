Petrowest (TSE:PRW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Petrowest Co. (TSE:PRW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.10. Petrowest shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 23,499 shares traded.

About Petrowest (TSE:PRW)

Petrowest Corporation (Petrowest) provides industrial and civil infrastructure projects, as well as predrilling and post-completion energy services, gravel crushing and hauling for non-energy sector customers. The Company’s businesses include rock crushing, log and gravel loading and hauling, heavy equipment transportation, safety equipment rentals and supervision, heavy equipment rentals, land clearing, earth moving and site preparation services, and the operation of a landfill to receive and manage contaminated waste.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Petrowest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrowest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.