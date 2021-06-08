Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.3% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 163,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 87,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.16. 116,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,736. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

