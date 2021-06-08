Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $30.52 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 5.1% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.34. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

