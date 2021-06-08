Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys 32,500 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 738.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Berkeley Lights worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 266,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,643. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $27,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

