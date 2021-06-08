Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on PDRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Pernod Ricard stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.21. 66,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,586. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

