Periphas Capital Partnering Corp’s (OTCMKTS:PCPCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 8th

Periphas Capital Partnering’s (OTCMKTS:PCPCU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Periphas Capital Partnering had issued 14,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of Periphas Capital Partnering’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCPCU opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81.

