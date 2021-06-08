Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 235,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $37,653,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,745.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.22.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,742 shares of company stock worth $5,562,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

