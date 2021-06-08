Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes $13.53 Million Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 801,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 50.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hayward to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hayward from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

