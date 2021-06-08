Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,118 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at $193,350,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at $28,136,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,890 shares of company stock worth $1,700,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

